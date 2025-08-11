U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations public affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, monitors the filming of dignified transfer vehicle door closing training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. A dignified transfer is a solemn movement honoring the return of a fallen service member upon their return to American soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9255088
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-UK538-1090
|Resolution:
|5397x5202
|Size:
|8.34 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.