Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations public affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, monitors the filming of dignified transfer vehicle door closing training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. A dignified transfer is a solemn movement honoring the return of a fallen service member upon their return to American soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)