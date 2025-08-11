Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Dandeneau, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Departures specialist, trains on the dignified transfer vehicle door closing procedures at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. Dandeneau practices proper technique to ensure the vehicle is secured respectfully and safely during dignified transfer operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:38
    Photo ID: 9255087
    VIRIN: 250812-F-UK538-1089
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.86 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen
    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen
    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen
    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen
    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen
    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen
    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen
    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen
    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen
    Precision in Every Detail: Honoring the Fallen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    departures

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download