Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together

Haneto dancers call the crowd to dance in the parade during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 2, 2025. Participating in the Nebuta Festival reinforces the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to cultural respect, directly supporting mission integration and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)