    Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together [Image 6 of 6]

    Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Haneto dancers call the crowd to dance in the parade during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 2, 2025. Participating in the Nebuta Festival reinforces the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to cultural respect, directly supporting mission integration and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 02:16
    Photo ID: 9253842
    VIRIN: 250802-F-NU460-1228
    Resolution: 6660x4440
    Size: 21.85 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

