Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, dances with festival participants during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. Participating in the Nebuta Festival alongside the community strengthens base-host nation cohesion, enhancing the 35th FW’s operational readiness and joint response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
