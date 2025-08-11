Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Festival participants push an illuminated parade float depicting historical, mythological and kabuki characters during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 2, 2025. Sharing in the Nebuta Festival deepens cultural understanding that bolsters the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate seamlessly with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)