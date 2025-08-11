Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together

Festival participants push an illuminated parade float depicting historical, mythological and kabuki characters during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 2, 2025. Sharing in the Nebuta Festival deepens cultural understanding that bolsters the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate seamlessly with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 02:16
|Photo ID:
|9253838
|VIRIN:
|250802-F-NU460-1152
|Resolution:
|7856x5237
|Size:
|34.74 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
