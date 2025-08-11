Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A festival participant calls the crowd to join the parade and dance during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. Sharing in the Nebuta Festival strengthens the bonds that keep the 35th Fighter Wing postured to operate seamlessly with allies across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)