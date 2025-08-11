A festival participant calls the crowd to join the parade and dance during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. Sharing in the Nebuta Festival strengthens the bonds that keep the 35th Fighter Wing postured to operate seamlessly with allies across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 02:16
|Photo ID:
|9253826
|VIRIN:
|250806-F-VQ736-1100
|Resolution:
|5894x3929
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.