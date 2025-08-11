Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together [Image 1 of 6]

    Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A festival participant calls the crowd to join the parade and dance during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. Sharing in the Nebuta Festival strengthens the bonds that keep the 35th Fighter Wing postured to operate seamlessly with allies across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 02:16
    Photo ID: 9253826
    VIRIN: 250806-F-VQ736-1100
    Resolution: 5894x3929
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

