Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together

An American Nebuta festival participant ties a head covering around a Japanese participant during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. Sharing in the festival’s colorful celebrations builds lasting bonds that enhance the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission readiness and cooperation with host nation forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
