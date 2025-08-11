Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together [Image 4 of 6]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Haneto dancers and festival participants walk through the streets during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 2, 2025. Taking part in the Nebuta Festival’s lantern-lit parades connects the 35th Fighter Wing with Japan’s rich traditions, strengthening trust between the bilateral partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Nebuta Festival
    Japan
    Community
    Culture

