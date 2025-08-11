Nebuta Festival 2025: Strengthening Mission, Culture, and Community Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Haneto dancers and festival participants walk through the streets during the annual Nebuta Festival at Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 2, 2025. Taking part in the Nebuta Festival’s lantern-lit parades connects the 35th Fighter Wing with Japan’s rich traditions, strengthening trust between the bilateral partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)