Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lizette Oregel, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, organizes mail packages within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 7, 2025. Oregel was recognized as Marauder of the Week by the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team for her actions and impact such as moving over 7,500 pieces of mail and over $17,000 in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)