U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lizette Oregel, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, organizes mail packages within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 7, 2025. Oregel was recognized as Marauder of the Week by the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team for her actions and impact such as supervising multiple U.S. national postal contractors on all postal services offered to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9248470
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-MC101-1019
|Resolution:
|2527x1687
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.