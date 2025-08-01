Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lizette Oregel, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 7, 2025. Oregel was recognized as Marauder of the Week by the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team for her actions and impact such as establishing new procedures in the postal office for sorting and accounting for mail overflow scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)