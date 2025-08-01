Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel [Image 2 of 7]

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Timothy Wade 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, right, 386th AEW command chief, recognize Staff Sgt. Lizette Oregel, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5, 2025. Oregel was recognized for her actions and impact on the wing such as supervising multiple U.S. national postal contractors on all postal services offered to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Tim Wade) (photo has been edited for host nation sensitivities)

    This work, Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel [Image 7 of 7], by Lt. Col. Timothy Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Morale support
    marauder of the week
    mail

