Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, right, 386th AEW command chief, recognize Staff Sgt. Lizette Oregel, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5, 2025. Oregel was recognized for her actions and impact on the wing such as supervising multiple U.S. national postal contractors on all postal services offered to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Tim Wade) (photo has been edited for host nation sensitivities)