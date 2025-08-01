Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel [Image 5 of 7]

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lizette Oregel, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 7, 2025. Oregel was recognized as Marauder of the Week by the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team for her actions and impact such as establishing new procedures in the postal office for sorting and accounting for mail overflow scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Morale support
    marauder of the week
    mail

