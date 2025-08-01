Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins Staff Sgt. Lizette Oregel, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5, 2025. Oregel was recognized for her actions and impact on the wing such as moving over 7,500 pieces of mail and over $17,000 in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Tim Wade) (photo has been edited for host nation sensitivities)