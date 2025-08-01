Marauder of the Week: SSgt Lizette Oregel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lizette Oregel, left, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, provides an office tour to Col. Douglas Stouffer, middle, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Col. Theodore Shanks, 386th AEW deputy commander, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5, 2025. Oregel was recognized as Marauder of the Week by the senior leadership team for her actions and impact on the wing such as establishing new procedures in the postal office for sorting and accounting for mail overflow scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Tim Wade)