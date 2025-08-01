Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer gets Underway [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Boxer gets Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Information System Technician Seaman Paul Alvarez, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD4), a native of San Diego, watches as the Boxer gets underway, July 22, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 01:26
    Photo ID: 9245086
    VIRIN: 250722-N-CO542-1076
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer gets Underway [Image 11 of 11], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Live-fire Exercise
    Boxer Live-fire Exercise
    Boxer Live-fire Exercise
    Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer
    Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer
    Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer
    Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer
    Boxer gets Underway
    Boxer gets Underway
    Boxer gets Underway
    Boxer gets Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download