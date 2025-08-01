Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Information System Technician Seaman Paul Alvarez, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD4), a native of San Diego, watches as the Boxer gets underway, July 22, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)