Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer

Midshipmen aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD4), listen to a brief in the wardroom, July 22, 2025. Boxer is currently homeported in Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)
