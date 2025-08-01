Boxer gets Underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Charles Barton, left, a native Hartshorne, Oklahoma, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Michael Garcia, a native of Bakersfield, California, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD4), stand watch as the ship gets underway, July 22, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)