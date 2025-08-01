Boxer Live-fire Exercise

Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD-4), line up with ammunition cans prior to a .50 caliber machine gun live-fire exercise. July 23, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9245060
|VIRIN:
|250723-N-UC201-1005
|Resolution:
|4122x2748
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
