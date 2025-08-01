Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Live-fire Exercise [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Boxer Live-fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Dustin Drake 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD-4), line up with ammunition cans prior to a .50 caliber machine gun live-fire exercise. July 23, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 01:34
    Photo ID: 9245060
    VIRIN: 250723-N-UC201-1005
    Resolution: 4122x2748
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Live-fire Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SN Dustin Drake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Live-fire Exercise
    Boxer Live-fire Exercise
    Boxer Live-fire Exercise
    Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer
    Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer
    Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer
    Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer
    Boxer gets Underway
    Boxer gets Underway
    Boxer gets Underway
    Boxer gets Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Boxer
    Navy
    California
    San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download