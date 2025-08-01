Boxer Live-fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD-4), line up with ammunition cans prior to a .50 caliber machine gun live-fire exercise. July 23, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)