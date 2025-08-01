Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Cecilia Ballesteros, right, a native of Houston, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD4), listens to a brief for midshipmen in the ship's wardroom, July 22, 2025. Boxer is currently homeported in Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)