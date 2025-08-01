Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midshipmen Brief aboard Boxer [Image 6 of 11]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Ensign Cecilia Ballesteros, right, a native of Houston, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD4), listens to a brief for midshipmen in the ship's wardroom, July 22, 2025. Boxer is currently homeported in Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

