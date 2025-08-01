Boxer gets Underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Control Technician 3rd Class Christopher Mungia, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD4), a native of Lancaster, California, heaves a line, July 22, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)