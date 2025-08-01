Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer gets Underway [Image 10 of 11]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate Tony Avila, left, a native of Brentwood, California, and Chief Hull Maintenance Technician William Murphy, a native of Garden City, Michigan, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD4), observe as the ship gets underway, July 22, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 01:28
    VIRIN: 250722-N-CO542-1112
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: GARDEN CITY, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Boxer gets Underway [Image 11 of 11], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

