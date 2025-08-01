Boxer gets Underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate Tony Avila, left, a native of Brentwood, California, and Chief Hull Maintenance Technician William Murphy, a native of Garden City, Michigan, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD4), observe as the ship gets underway, July 22, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)