    Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission [Image 7 of 7]

    Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Hernandez, 718th Civil Engineer HVAC journeyman, examines an air conditioning schematic at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2025. The 718th CES undertakes daily maintenance and installation recoveries, all while training and operating with joint and bilateral partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 01:26
    Photo ID: 9240915
    VIRIN: 250529-F-TK870-1040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 809.32 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

