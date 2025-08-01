Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julius Bembry, left, Airman 1st Class Carlos Camayd, middle and Senior Airman Nicholas Sullivan, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC journeymen, perform an air conditioning unit functionality assessment during an emergency rapid repair at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2025. The 718th Mission Support Group provides world class engineering and emergency response services to the 18th Wing across the full mission spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)