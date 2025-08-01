Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Camayd, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC Journeyman, reinforces an air conditioning component panel at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2025. The 718th Mission Support Group provides world class engineering and emergency response services to the 18th Wing across the full mission spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)