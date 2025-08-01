Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission [Image 3 of 7]

    Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Camayd, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC Journeyman, reinforces an air conditioning component panel at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2025. The 718th Mission Support Group provides world class engineering and emergency response services to the 18th Wing across the full mission spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 01:27
    Photo ID: 9240911
    VIRIN: 250529-F-TK870-1056
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 776.89 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

