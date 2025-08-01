Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Sullivan, left, Airman 1st Class Carlos Camayd, middle and Airman 1st Class Julius Bembry, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC journeymen, examine a condenser during an emergency rapid repair at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2025. The HVAC team’s ability to employ rapid response repair enables Airmen and tenant units to continue executing mission-critical tasks while protecting vital infrastructure and equipment from potential damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)