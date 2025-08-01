Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A terminal block is assessed by Airmen assigned to the 718th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC team during an emergency rapid repair at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2025. The 718th Mission Support Group provides world class engineering and emergency response services to the 18th Wing across the full mission spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)