Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Hernandez, 718th Civil Engineer HVAC journeyman, seals an air conditioning component panel at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2025. The HVAC team’s ability to employ rapid response repair enables Airmen and tenant units to continue executing mission-critical tasks while protecting vital infrastructure and equipment from potential damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)