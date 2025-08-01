Rapid response, relentless readiness: CE Airmen enable the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Sullivan, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC journeyman, checks a condenser during an emergency rapid repair at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2025. The 718th CES undertakes daily maintenance and installation recoveries, all while training and operating with joint and bilateral partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)