U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron and the 721st Crisis Response team, unload cargo from a truck during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The exercise delivers USAF capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, demonstrating the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)