    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025 [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025

    MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs, assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron, conduct sortie generations during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale agile combat employment and multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 9237746
    VIRIN: 250724-F-KM882-1131
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 889.07 KB
    Location: MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, MIYAGI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Matsushima Air Base
    421st Fighter Squadron
    DLE2025

