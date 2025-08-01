U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs, assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron, conduct sortie generations during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale agile combat employment and multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)