Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025 [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025

    MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron, and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force airman, assigned to the 4th Air Wing, refuel 421st Fighter Squadron F-35 Lightning IIs during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise delivers USAF capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, demonstrating the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 9237744
    VIRIN: 250725-F-KM882-1577
    Resolution: 5508x3665
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, MIYAGI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025
    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025
    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025
    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025
    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025
    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025
    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025
    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025
    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Matsushima Air Base
    421st Fighter Squadron
    DLE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download