U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force airman, assigned to the 4th Air Wing, and a U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron, refuel 421st Fighter Squadron F-35 Lightning IIs during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2025. The exercise enhances interoperability, strengthens bilateral partnerships, and demonstrates a collective commitment to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
