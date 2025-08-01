U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron takes off during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise spans more than 50 locations across the Pacific, sharpening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy, sustain agile combat employment operations and project airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)