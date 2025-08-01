U.S., JASDF Forces keep Lightning engaged in REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force airman, assigned to the 4th Air Wing, starts an aircraft refuel during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise delivers USAF capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, demonstrating the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)