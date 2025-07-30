Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachi Mustango, 36th Airlift Squadron resource advisor, and Kazuki Nishikawa, Okutama Fire Department, firefighter, trade patches in Okutama, Japan, July 30, 2025. Patch exchanges are a long-standing tradition that symbolize mutual respect and camaraderie between service members and their international counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)