    Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department [Image 10 of 10]

    Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department

    JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachi Mustango, 36th Airlift Squadron resource advisor, and Kazuki Nishikawa, Okutama Fire Department, firefighter, trade patches in Okutama, Japan, July 30, 2025. Patch exchanges are a long-standing tradition that symbolize mutual respect and camaraderie between service members and their international counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    LRS
    36AS
    374th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    partnership
    Yokota
    Okutama Fire Department

