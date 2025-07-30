Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department

From the left, U.S. Air Force Danaie Lloyd, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron inventory inspection supervisor NCOIC, receives a certificate of appreciation from Tsuyoshi Ito, Okutama fire department fire chief at Okutama, Japan, July 30, 2025. Events like these demonstrate the enduring partnership between Yokota Air Base and the surrounding Japanese communities, built on trust, shared experiences, and mutual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
