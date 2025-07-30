Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing receive certificates of appreciation from the Okutama fire department at Okutama, Japan, July 30, 2025. Events like these demonstrate the enduring partnership between Yokota Air Base and the surrounding Japanese communities, built on trust, shared experiences, and mutual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)