    Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department [Image 4 of 10]

    Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department

    JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Danaie Lloyd, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron inventory inspection supervisor NCOIC, receives a certificate of appreciation from Tsuyoshi Ito, Okutama fire department fire chief at Okutama, Japan, July 30, 2025. Events like these demonstrate the enduring partnership between Yokota Air Base and the surrounding Japanese communities, built on trust, shared experiences, and mutual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 22:11
    VIRIN: 250730-F-ZV099-1515
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

