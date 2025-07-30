U.S. Air Force assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and Okutama Fire Department personnel pose for a photo during a certificate of appreciation ceremony in Okutama, Japan, July 30, 2025. Events like these demonstrate the enduring partnership between Yokota Air Base and surrounding Japanese communities, built on trust, shared experiences, and mutual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 22:11
|Photo ID:
|9228917
|VIRIN:
|250730-F-ZV099-1521
|Resolution:
|4160x2768
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.