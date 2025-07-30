Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and Okutama Fire Department personnel pose for a photo during a certificate of appreciation ceremony in Okutama, Japan, July 30, 2025. Events like these demonstrate the enduring partnership between Yokota Air Base and surrounding Japanese communities, built on trust, shared experiences, and mutual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)