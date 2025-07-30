Yokota Airmen honored by Okutama Fire Department

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachi Mustango, 36th Airlift Squadron resource advisor, and Staff Sgt. Danaie Lloyd, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron inventory inspection supervisor NCOIC, received certificates of appreciation from the Okutama Fire Station, Tokyo Fire Department, July 30, in recognition of their lifesaving actions in rescuing a local national.

The two Yokota Airmen were commended for their roles in rescuing a Japanese local who fell into a river June 2025. Mustango dove into the water to save the woman, while Lloyd supported rescue efforts and coordinated follow-up.

In return for their actions, Okutama fire chief Tsuyoshi Ito led a tour for members of the 36 AS and 374 LRS, showcasing the fire department’s facilities and providing insight into its 50 years of dedicated service. The visit concluded with a tea break and a commemorative video reflecting the department’s history.

The lifesaving actions of Mustango and Lloyd reflect the initiative expected of the U.S. Air Force Airmen. Their willingness to swiftly act not only saved a life, but also reaffirmed the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to allies and partners through fostering trust and strengthening relations.

