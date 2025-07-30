Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor is piped aboard during the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime assumption of command ceremony July 28, 2025 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9227737
|VIRIN:
|250728-D-MM044-9803
|Resolution:
|1407x1680
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Ilea Hamrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DSCC, DLA Land and Maritime welcomes new commander
No keywords found.