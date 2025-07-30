DSCC, DLA Land and Maritime welcomes new commander

Photo By Ilea Hamrick | Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Land and...... read more read more Photo By Ilea Hamrick | Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime during a ceremony July 28 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus, taking over from acting commander Kenneth Watson, who will continue in his role as deputy commander. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC) see less | View Image Page

Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime during a ceremony July 28 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus, taking over from acting commander Kenneth Watson, who will continue in his role as deputy commander.



DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly presided over the ceremony, welcoming Treanor and her family to the DLA team while recognizing Watson’s exceptional leadership during the transition period.



“Rear Adm. Treanor’s depth of experience and legacy of excellence makes her a great fit for this assignment, and we now welcome her as DLA Land and Maritime’s new commander,” Simerly said. “Julie, you bring with you not only profound expertise in logistics but a spirit of mission-focused leadership that will elevate us all.”



DLA Land and Maritime manages repair parts for over 2,000 weapon systems with sales exceeding $4.8 billion, operating through a workforce of more than 2,800 at 30 locations worldwide. The organization supports everything from depot-level reparable detachments and Navy shipyards to industrial sites supporting the Army and Marine Corps.



Treanor most recently served as director of fleet ordnance and supply at U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia. Her naval career includes sea tours across the globe, from the Arabian Gulf to the Western Pacific.



In her assumption of command remarks, Treanor emphasized her commitment to serving the workforce and supporting warfighters globally, while acknowledging her family’s sacrifices. She paid special tribute to her father, retired Navy Capt. Richard Treanor, calling him “my most trusted mentor, sounding board, staunchest supporter and loudest cheerleader.” To her three children, she acknowledged that “the life of military children is not easy” while expressing gratitude for their “love, resilience, support, adventure and enduring optimism.”



Treanor addressed the standing-room only crowd of DLA teammates and DSCC tenants, sharing a quote from author John Maxwell: “Leadership is not about titles, positions or flow charts. It’s about one life influencing another.”



“My job as your commander is to set the conditions that empower your efforts, unleash your expertise, encourage innovation, and improve adaptability and resilience and I promise to do that with humility, honesty, transparency, authenticity and courage,” Treanor said. "Put simply, I am here to serve you.”



Treanor highlighted the critical role logistics plays in the current global strategic environment, noting that success demands “commitment, ingenuity, change, urgency, resilience and agility, and an absolute focus on delivering precisely what our forces require.”



She stressed the direct impact of DLA Land and Maritime’s work, adding, “Every requisition, buy, process, delivery, assessment, engagement, inspection and transformative action we take to continuously improve matters. It is critical we remember that each and every day we are directly impacting the readiness of those on the front lines.”



Watson, who served as acting commander since April 18, received high praise for his steady leadership. Simerly commended Watson’s service, stating, “He upheld the highest standards of readiness, responsiveness, and service to the warfighter – ensuring continuity across the enterprise and confidence in every mission we supported.”



In his remarks, Watson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the organization and praised the workforce’s dedication.



“The resiliency you all have shown over the past several months is nothing short of monumental,” Watson said. “That is exactly what the Land and Maritime workforce demonstrates each and every day – an undeniable passion for what we do and why we do it.”



Watson shared one of his favorite quotes from leadership expert Simon Sinek: “Working hard for something we don't care about is called stress; working hard for something we love is called passion.”



“Rear Adm. Treanor brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and fresh perspectives that will undoubtedly propel us to even greater achievements,” Watson said.



Simerly emphasized the critical importance of DLA Land and Maritime’s mission in his closing remarks. “Warfighting readiness begins with logistics. In an era where uncertainty is constant and threats know no boundaries, it is our ability to sustain, supply and support that provides our Joint Force its edge.”



The ceremony drew several distinguished guests including Whitehall Mayor Michael Bivens, Navy flag officers, DLA senior leaders, and DLA Land and Maritime Hall of Fame honorees. Navy Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander of Naval Supply Systems Command and 50th Chief of the Supply Corps, attended along with retired Rear Adm. Jonathan Yuen, the 47th Chief of the Supply Corps; retired Rear Adm. Deborah Haven, former director of the DLA Joint Reserve Force; and Rear Adm. Patrick Hayden, director of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa’s Maritime Headquarters.



The event blended time-honored Army and Navy customs including a flag passing ceremony and the “piping aboard” of the new commander. A National Anthem performance by Lisa Griffin, invocation by Laura Leeper Branham, Color Guard presentation from the 4th Marine Corps District and emcee duties by Marine Corps Maj. Richard Spicer rounded out the ceremony.



Treanor concluded her remarks by emphasizing the significance of the current strategic environment: “This next decade is a decade of consequence that requires decisive action and precise preparedness. Our nation is depending on us, and we will not let them down.”