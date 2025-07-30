Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor (right) and Kenneth Watson (center) greet Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander of Naval Supply Systems Command and 50th Chief of the Supply Corps, July 28, 2025, during his first official visit to the Defense Supply Center Columbus. In addition to sessions with DSCC's supply corps officers, Epps attended the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command ceremony in which Treanor assumed command from Watson, who resumed his role as deputy commander. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)