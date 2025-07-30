Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command

    COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Ilea Hamrick 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor (right) and Kenneth Watson (center) greet Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander of Naval Supply Systems Command and 50th Chief of the Supply Corps, July 28, 2025, during his first official visit to the Defense Supply Center Columbus. In addition to sessions with DSCC's supply corps officers, Epps attended the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command ceremony in which Treanor assumed command from Watson, who resumed his role as deputy commander. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 9227735
    VIRIN: 250728-D-MM044-9722
    Resolution: 1680x1198
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Ilea Hamrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DSCC, DLA Land and Maritime welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assumption of Command
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download