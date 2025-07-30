Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command

    COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Ilea Hamrick 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime during a ceremony July 28 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus, taking over from acting commander Kenneth Watson, who will continue in his role as deputy commander. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 9227738
    VIRIN: 250728-D-MM044-9959
    Location: COLUMBUS, US
    Assumption of Command
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

