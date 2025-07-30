Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Ilea Hamrick 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Defense Logistics Agency leaders participated in the traditional passing of the flag ceremony July 28, 2025, to mark the transfer of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander during the DLA Land and Maritime Assumption of Command. From left to right: Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA's senior enlisted leader; Kenneth Watson, DLA Land and Maritime's acting commander; Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, DLA Land and Maritime's incoming commander; and Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA director and the event's presiding officer. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 9227730
    VIRIN: 250728-O-MM044-8039
    Resolution: 1680x1120
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Assumption of Command
    DLA Land and Maritime
    DSCC Columbus

