Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command

Defense Logistics Agency leaders participated in the traditional passing of the flag ceremony July 28, 2025, to mark the transfer of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander during the DLA Land and Maritime Assumption of Command. From left to right: Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA's senior enlisted leader; Kenneth Watson, DLA Land and Maritime's acting commander; Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, DLA Land and Maritime's incoming commander; and Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA director and the event's presiding officer. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)