Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command

Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor addresses the standing-room only crowd during the DLA Land and Maritime Assumption of Command ceremony July 28, 2025, at the Defense Supply Center Columbus. Treanor assumed command from acting commander Kenneth Watson, who will resume his role as deputy commander. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)