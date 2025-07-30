Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor (center) assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime during a ceremony July 28 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus, taking over from acting commander Kenneth Watson (right), who will continue his role as deputy commander. DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly (left) presided over the ceremony. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9227733
|VIRIN:
|250728-O-MM044-7600
|Resolution:
|1920x1085
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Ilea Hamrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DSCC, DLA Land and Maritime welcomes new commander
