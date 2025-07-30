Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor (center) assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime during a ceremony July 28 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus, taking over from acting commander Kenneth Watson (right), who will continue his role as deputy commander. DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly (left) presided over the ceremony. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)