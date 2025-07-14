Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal robot, operates near a drone during a joint unmanned aircraft systems response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2025. The joint exercise tested the 52nd CES EOD flight’s response capabilities to unauthorized drone activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 9227423
    VIRIN: 250729-F-CJ696-1656
    Resolution: 6953x4635
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

