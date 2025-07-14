U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jay Bueche, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, prepares an EOD robot during a joint unmanned aircraft systems response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2025. This joint exercise enhanced base security as the 52nd CES EOD flight and the 52nd Security Forces Squadron collaborated to advance drone detection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)